Peer supervision crucial to power control in legislative work: NA Chairman

VIETNAM, March 10 - HÀ NỘI — Controlling power in legislative work requires not only the supervision of the National Assembly and the government but also multiple agencies and departments, said NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ during a meeting on Thursday.

The assembly’s Party Committee convened to discuss and give feedback to a draft regulation on power control, preventing negative phenomena and group interests in legislation.

Praising the drafting board and the NA Committee on Justice for their effective work, NA Chairman Huệ asked that they take into consideration the suggestions in the meeting, as well as the direction of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption.

The key focuses include identifying the nature of the problems and the behaviour of power abuse in legislative work.

He also noted that legislative work has multiple stages and concerns many stakeholders, not only the authorities but also policy beneficiaries.

Therefore, peer supervision is necessary throughout the process, from policy proposals to law drafting and promulgation.

This is the basis on which specific and effective regulations are developed to control power, preventing negative phenomena and group interest in legislative work, the NA Chairman said.

He also emphasised the need to focus on regulations for prevention and regulations for control, as well as specific mechanisms for power control.

NA Chairman Huệ also shared the same viewpoint as many delegates in the meeting that this regulation only focuses on legislation, and does not expand to the executive process.

He asked that the NA Party Committee continued to revise and evaluate the implementation of the Law on Promulgation of Legislative Documents, which will help perfect the legislative process and supervise and promptly address the shortcomings in the legal system.

Better communication

On the same day, the committee also discussed the project proposal to improve the communication effectiveness regarding the activities of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.

Suggestions for the draft are editing and redesigning the structure of the project, and including the conclusion of the NA Party Committee to define clearly the committee’s perspective on communication improvement and innovation.

The document also needs to clearly state the goals, criteria, and solutions in terms of manpower and resources. — VNS