Ecotourism Market Size Surpass $333.8 Billion & Expected to Witness Healthy Growth At CAGR of 14.3% Through 2027

Ecotourism Market

The rise of travel and tourism to unique destinations has shown significant resilience globally.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The global "Ecotourism Market by Traveler Type, Age Group, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global ecotourism market garnered $92.2 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $103.8 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Recent years have seen increased popularity of eco-tourism around the world. The global tourism industry is undergoing paradigm shift with increased environmental consciousness. As a result, stakeholders across the industry are promoting natural, unadulterated and pristine destinations to lure tourists. Preserving natural resources along with accommodating large tourists with minimal impact on the environment remains core objective for the engaged stakeholders.

Surge in travel and tourism toward unique attractions, preference for exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and remote natural areas, and focus on sustainability fuel the global ecotourism market. However, lack of proper accommodation and scarcity of quality and hygienic restaurants at destinations restrain the market growth.

The global ecotourism market is segmented on the basis of type of traveler, age group, sales channel and region. Based on type of traveler, the global market is bifurcated into solo and group. On the basis of age group, the global market is studied across generation X, generation Y and generation Z. By sales channel the market is segmented into travel agents and direct. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region which consists of market evaluation for more than 20 countries.

Increase in travel and tourism to unique destinations, inclination toward exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and pristine undisturbed natural areas, and surge in focus on sustainability drive the global ecotourism market. However, low availability of accommodation and limited availability of quality and hygienic restaurants at destinations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, public-private partnerships in the form of subsidizing air routes to remote tourist destinations, improvement of transport capabilities, and providing ease of access create new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on traveler type, the group segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global ecotourism market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to security concerns at new and unexplored destinations, low expenses while traveling in a group and shared interest and experiences that enable people to bonding together very quickly.

By traveler type, the group segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the solo segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Geographically, North America is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, and will maintain its lead position by 2027.

Some of the major players profiled in the report include:

• Travel Leaders Group LLC

• Aracari Travel

• FROSCH International Travel Inc.

• Undiscovered Mountains Ltd

• Adventure Alternative

• Intrepid Group Limited

• Rickshaw Travel Group

• G Adventures

• Steppes discovery

• Small World Journeys Pty Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study:

○ By region, Asia-Pacific dominates in terms of global ecotourism market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

○ By traveler type, the group traveler segment led in terms of ecotourism market share, in 2019; however, the solo traveler segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.

○ By age group, the Generation Y segment accounted for more than half market share of the ecotourism market in 2019; however, the Generation Z is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

○ By sales channel, the travel agent segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

○ By region, North America region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Reasons to buy:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



