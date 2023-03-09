Updated Homicide: 2700 Block of Bruce Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast.

At approximately 7:44 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the adult male victims was pronounced dead. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, Seventh District officers responded to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. Detective’s investigation revealed the victim was in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, at the time of the shooting.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Dana Faulkner, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the juvenile male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 15-year-old Abdul Fuller, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.