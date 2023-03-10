Global 1,4-Butanediol Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Technology, Operating Efficiency, Demand/Supply, End-Users, Foreign Trade, Sales Channel, Company Share, 2015-2030

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 1,4-Butanediol Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Capacity by Technology, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Foreign Trade, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2030" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 1,4-Butanediol market stood at approximately 3000 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period until 2030. The global demand of 1,4-Butanediol is expected to reach around 4500 thousand tonnes by 2030.

Last year, Hunan Yuxin Energy Technology Co., Ltd announced a project of 1,4-butanediol worth USD 71 million. This project will have an annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes of 1,4-butanediol and will be operational in 2024.

1,4-butanediol is synthesized by the Reppe process. In this process, first methanol is oxidized to produce formaldehyde which further reacts with acetylene to produce 1,4-Butanediol. It is used in the manufacturing of other organic chemicals such as tetrahydrofuran (THF) having application in spandex fibres and urethane elastomers, gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) having application in electronics, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and high-performance polymers, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) having application as engineering plastic, polyurethane (PU) and other derivatives.

It is used as a solvent in organic synthesis, therefore has application in various end use industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, electrical and electronics, artificial leather, and agriculture chemicals. Upcoming bio-based 1,4 butanediol is expected to push the demand further during the forecast period. 1,4 butanediol is also used as a sedative therefore, it has addictive properties just like drugs.

On a global level, the major driver of the 1,4-Butanediol market is its usage as a feedstock for preparation of chemicals. Its derived chemical, PBT is widely employed in the automotive sector for manufacturing gas tanks, safety belts, airbags, door and seat components, components, bumpers, under-bonnet parts, exterior trims, and others.

It is mainly due to the lightweight and durable nature of PBT. The demand of PBT is anticipated to rise owing to rising demand of vehicles. THF can dissolve various resins at room temperature and is miscible with water driving its application as an organic solvent in important reactions like Wittig and Grignard processes. The rising demand of THF in forthcoming years is anticipated to result in further expansion in the forecast period.

Region wise, APAC region holds the major share of global demand for 1,4 butanediol. It is anticipated that the expansion of the electronics industry would open up chances for the use of chemicals used in manufacturing, hence increasing the growth of 1,4 butanediol.

In addition, as the economy of countries in APAC has grown, so has the need for consumer goods including refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners, which is further propelling the market's expansion. China is leading the global market with sufficient production capacities. Several new companies are entering the market which are expected to fil the demand supply gaps for the forecast period.

Based on the end-user industry, the 1,4-Butanediol market is segmented into sectors like Tetrahydrofuran (THF), g-butyrolactone (GBL), PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate), PBAT, and Others. In 2021, about 40% of the global market was consumed for the production of Tetrahydrofuran (THF), which is the leading fragment of the 1,4-Butanediol market.

Significant companies for Global 1,4-Butanediol are

Dairen Chemical Corporation

XinJiang Markor Chemical Co

Inner Mongolia Dongyuan Technology Co

BASF SE

Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works (Sinopec SVW)

Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Co

Xinjiang Guotai Xinhua Mining Co

Sinopec Ningxia Energy Chemical Co

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co

Shanxi Sanwei Group Co Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for 1,4-Butanediol.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of 1,4-Butanediol by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Capacity By Technology

To better assess the manufacturing capacities with different technologies as well as understand which technology is more in demand.

4. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of 1,4-Butanediol by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

5. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry [Tetrahydrofuran (THF), ?-butyrolactone (GBL), PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate), PBAT, and Others] are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the 1,4-Butanediol market.

6. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of 1,4-Butanediol in different regions, i.e., North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South America , that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

7. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell 1,4-Butanediol. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

8. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of 1,4-Butanediol.

9. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of 1,4-Butanediol is currently held by leading players across the globe.

10. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of 1,4-Butanediol exported by major countries.

11. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of 1,4-Butanediol imported by major countries.

