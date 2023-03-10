Women-Led Companies Made Outside® and Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn® Win Big with Best of Show and Two Gold ADDY Wins at the 2023 American Advertising Federation Awards

Made Outside® and Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn® Win Best of Show and Two Gold ADDYs at District Three's 2023 American Advertising Federation Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Carolina-based creative agency Made Outside has been recognized for its commitment to excellence in creative development and execution at the 2023 American Advertising Awards, also known as the ADDYs, hosted by the American Advertising Federation on February 28 in Charlotte, NC.

The purpose-driven agency earned Best of Show, the district's highest of honors, for its work with Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, in addition to two gold ADDYs (also for Poppy) and one silver ADDY for its work with 18 Chestnuts.

Each year, the local American Advertising Awards are judged by three industry professionals from outside the region, and the ceremony aims to celebrate the most exceptional creative advertising campaigns carried out over the previous year. The ADDYs are the first stage of a three-tier national competition.

The Best in Show award cast a bright spotlight on Made Outside's work for Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, the women-led, Asheville-based gourmet popcorn company specializing in unique flavors and all-natural ingredients. Made Outside created an Integrated Brand Identity Campaign that included a fun and engaging new approach to the Poppy brand, with the theme of bringing joy back into popcorn. The campaign included a library of brand assets, overhauled creative direction, new photography, product styling, and a Spring 2023 catalog design.

The creative agency also won a Gold ADDY for the overall Poppy campaign and a Gold ADDY for the new catalog design.

In addition, Made Outside's creative team won a Silver ADDY for the packaging design of 18 Chestnuts, the gourmet soup company specializing in nourishing vegan soups, also a women-founded, women-led company based out of Asheville.

The acknowledgement of Asheville's handcrafted food and beverage scene comes at a perfect time for these rising stars of the CPG and gourmet gift industries.

Made Outside, a women-owned brand development and strategic consultancy, was founded in 2018 by Kara Hollinger, an industry executive and female entrepreneur. The young agency's impressive performance at this year's awards reflects their steadfast dedication to delivering unique excellence for brands with purpose. While this year's awards aren't the first for Hollinger's agency, it's a milestone demonstrating the outstanding achievements that become possible when women-founded, women-led businesses unite.

As Founder and Creative Mastermind at Made Outside, Hollinger expressed her pride for the agency's accomplishments and the accolades received by her creative team.

"We're beyond excited to be recognized for the exceptional vision, happiness and vibrancy we brought into the popcorn space," said Hollinger. "Poppy came to us looking for a brand elevation, a way to bring joy into their customers' experience as they share their delicious popcorn with the world. Being celebrated alongside other female entrepreneurs and among our advertising peers is a testament to the ingenuity ever-present in our team's work and our collective passion for developing purpose-driven, highly impactful campaigns for our clients. We look forward to unveiling more of our work for Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn!"

Ginger Frank, Founder and Co-CEO of Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, added, "Ever since our founding, Poppy has added joy to our customers' lives, whether day-to-day or for special occasions, and Made Outside has channeled that joy so well into our branding campaign. We are excited to continue sharing the new look and feel of Poppy with our customers. It's been an incredibly rewarding experience to work with another women-founded, women-led company producing results at the highest level."

About Made Outside®

Founded in 2018, Made Outside is a multi-disciplinary creative consultancy that services brands within the natural, sustainable, or purpose-driven space. The company's deep experience with natural products allows the team to build growth strategies, connect deeper with consumers and stand out from competition. Made Outside is highly focused and small… but mighty. The mission is simple – go beyond strategy, brand development, and marketing. Their work that enhances a brand in meaningful ways so clients can tell their story. Partnering with clients who strive to give back to their communities, foster sustainability, and have a larger mission beyond selling a product is in our DNA. To learn more about Made Outside, connect with the brand and follow their journey, connect on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn®

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn's mission is to create PURE. SIMPLE. POPCORN HAPPINESS. Launched in 2014, Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn is reimagining the way gourmet popcorn is produced and flavored. The company embraces a small-batch approach, using high-quality, simple, natural ingredients (including non-GMO corn) sourced from as close to home as possible. Available retailers throughout North America, Poppy remains committed to creating jobs and culinary partnerships right here in North Carolina. Shop Poppy online or find a retailer near you at poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com, and connect on social @poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.

Media Contact

Keri Bonfili, Made Outside, 1 704-961-8880, keri@thekbonfili.com

SOURCE Made Outside