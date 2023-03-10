Submit Release
Red-light safety camera at Likelike Highway and School Street will issue warnings beginning Friday, March 10

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Likelike Highway and School Street will begin issuing warnings on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Likelike Highway and School Street is the first of the Phase 3 locations for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of March 8, 2023, is:

Phase Intersection Status
1 Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022
1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022
2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue Live for citations 1/6/2023
2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for citations 1/26/2022
2 Pali Highway and School Street Live for citations 1/28/2022
3 Likelike Highway and School Street Live for warning 3/10/2023
3 King Street and Ward Avenue  
3 Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street In construction 2/27/2023
3 Beretania Street and Piikoi Street  
3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street  

Red-light safety camera at Likelike Highway and School Street will issue warnings beginning Friday, March 10

