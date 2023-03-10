Red-light safety camera at Likelike Highway and School Street will issue warnings beginning Friday, March 10

Main, News Posted on Mar 9, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Likelike Highway and School Street will begin issuing warnings on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Likelike Highway and School Street is the first of the Phase 3 locations for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of March 8, 2023, is:

Phase Intersection Status 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street Live for citations 11/20/2022 1 Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street Live for citations 12/12/2022 2 Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue Live for citations 1/6/2023 2 Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard Live for citations 1/26/2022 2 Pali Highway and School Street Live for citations 1/28/2022 3 Likelike Highway and School Street Live for warning 3/10/2023 3 King Street and Ward Avenue 3 Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street In construction 2/27/2023 3 Beretania Street and Piikoi Street 3 McCully Street and Algaroba Street

###