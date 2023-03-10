Single lane closure on Kaumualii Highay beginning March 13 for Kaumualii Highway Intersection Project

Main, News Posted on Mar 9, 2023 in Highways News

KALAHEO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying motorists of an upcoming closure for the week of March 13, on Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) as a part of the Kaumualiʻi Highway Intersections Improvements project.

Hawaiian Telcom crews will be relocating utility poles along Kaumualiʻi Highway for improvements of the Kuli Road and Lauoho road intersections. This work is expected to last through Friday, March 31.

Beginning Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Koloa Road and Hokua Road. There will be a single lane closure of the eastbound lane. During closure hours, alternating traffic will be contraflowed through the westbound lane.

Work is scheduled to continue through the following week, Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes, if possible; expect delays and proceed with caution through the work area. Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information.

Please note all roadwork is weather permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

###