Red-light safety camera at Likelike Highway and School Street will issue warnings beginning Friday, March 10
Posted on Mar 9, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Likelike Highway and School Street will begin issuing warnings on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Likelike Highway and School Street is the first of the Phase 3 locations for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/
Status of the 10 RLSC sites as of March 8, 2023, is:
|Phase
|Intersection
|Status
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street
|Live for citations 11/20/2022
|1
|Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street
|Live for citations 12/12/2022
|2
|Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue
|Live for citations 1/6/2023
|2
|Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard
|Live for citations 1/26/2022
|2
|Pali Highway and School Street
|Live for citations 1/28/2022
|3
|Likelike Highway and School Street
|Live for warning 3/10/2023
|3
|King Street and Ward Avenue
|3
|Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street
|In construction 2/27/2023
|3
|Beretania Street and Piikoi Street
|3
|McCully Street and Algaroba Street
###