Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Economic Success At TxEDC Fireside Chat

TEXAS, March 9 - March 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today touted Texas’ economic development success and highlighted important industries making our state the ninth-largest economy in the world during a fireside chat at the Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) Spring Investor Summit in Austin.



“Texas is the American dream, and more people are experiencing that now than ever before,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas has everything businesses need: a friendly business and regulatory environment, no state income tax, and a young, educated workforce trained to be employed in the growing industries of tomorrow. As long as I am Governor, we will ensure Texas remains the land of freedom and opportunity, an unflinching force in the world, and the best state to live, build a business, and raise a family.”



During the fireside chat with TxEDC President and CEO Robert Allen and Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ record-shattering 11 years in a row as the best state for job-creating business relocations and expansions. The Governor noted that Texas' success has been aided by strategic economic development tools and the need for new tools to help local communities continue to grow and thrive. In his budget for the next two years, Governor Abbott requested the Texas Legislature ensure we have the necessary tools to take advantage of the new CHIPS Act to continue bringing semiconductor manufacturing to Texas.



The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) is an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location. TxEDC, in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Texas Economic Development and Tourism, promotes Texas across the country and around the world as the best location for businesses to locate and expand.



Learn more about TxEDC.

