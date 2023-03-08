Legislation Ensuring Statewide Access to Reproductive & Gender-Affirming Health Care Passes Senate

For Immediate Release

Santa Fe, NM – As voting rights are assailed and rolled back across the country, New Mexico continues to enhance and expand voter access. Today, the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, legislation supporting voter accessibility and election security measures, passed the Senate (27-14).

House Bill 4 is sponsored by Speaker of the House Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque), House Majority Floor Leader Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque), Senator Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque), Representative D. Wonda Johnson (D-Church Rock), Majority Caucus Chair Ray Lara (D-Chamberino), Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo), and Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero (D-Albuquerque).

“Our democracy, our sacred right to vote, is under threat,” said senate sponsor Katy Duhigg. “It requires a strong, community driven response. This bill will bring us one step closer to making equal access to the ballot box a reality for every qualified New Mexican. Each component of the act represents commonsense voting protections ensuring that eligible New Mexicans have their constitutional right to vote.”

“The New Mexico Voting Rights Act will empower all of our diverse communities to participate in our elections, strengthen our democracy, and make our government more representative of its people,” said House sponsor Speaker Javier Martínez.

“The New Mexico Voting Rights Act ensures every eligible New Mexican, regardless of where they live, can participate in our democracy,” said House sponsor Majority Caucus Chair Raymundo Lara. “The commonsense provisions in this bill will go a long way to expanding voting access, especially in rural communities like mine.”

Components of the legislation include:

• The Native American Voting Rights Act, eliminating existing structural barriers for tribes and pueblos in exercising their right to vote;

• Automatic voter registration when changing address or presenting documents at the MVD or other state agencies

• Creation of a permanent absentee ballot available for voters to opt in to.

• Restoration of voting rights for formerly-incarcerated individuals

• Enhancements to voter registration systems and voter data privacy

• Designating Election Day as a school holiday

