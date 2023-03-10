Phenom Elite Expands Brand to Include Phenom Legacy Game

Atlanta, GA - Phenom Elite, the leading-edge innovators in sports equipment, announced the expansion of their brand to include the Phenom Legacy Game, formerly known as the Elite Raw Talent Bowl (ERT) founded by Rodney Williams. The ERT bowl provided a showcase game for senior football student-athletes centered around identifying, showcasing, and cultivating up-and-coming talent in football at the high school level. With Rodney Williams still at the helm as the game’s director, the rebranding of the ERT Bowl and introduction of the Phenom Legacy Game, Phenom Elite will further advance its vision of excellence in sport by recognizing, supporting, and developing players at the start of their careers.

The Phenom Legacy Game, now a direct affiliate and subsidiary brand powered by Phenom Elite, will provide another opportunity for student-athletes to showcase their skills and gain additional recruiting exposure. The game is also tied into the Phenom Preps platform which redefines how players, parents, and coaches maneuver the recruiting process. Phenom Preps will evaluate and rank players using their rating system, raising star players from across the country to the level of peak promotion among college coaches.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our brand to include the Phenom Legacy Game," said Nathan Dorton, CEO & founder of Phenom Elite. "Phenom Elite and the Phenom Legacy Game were born from the same commitment: to take talent in sport from the raw to the phenomenal. With the addition of the Phenom Legacy game, we will now be further advancing our vision of excellence in sport by recognizing, and supporting student-athletes.

Phenom Preps will serve as an integral online hub for players and their audience, connecting them with information, articles, resources, checklists, and more - all for free. The Phenom Legacy Game is scaffolding an intersection of success: connecting the most skilled players and prospects, with the strongest teams, and outfitting them all in the most state-of-the-art gear - both in design and performance.

The Phenom Legacy Game will continue to provide an unparalleled opportunity for student-athletes to showcase their talent while preparing for the next level of competition. The first Phenom Legacy Game is set to take place in December 2023.

For more information on Phenom Elite and the Phenom Legacy Game, visit www.phenomlegacy.com.

Media Contact

Phenom Elite

Nathan Dorton

United States