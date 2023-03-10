Dr. Fariborz Farnad, Owner Of Fix My Jaw And Oxnard Oral And Facial Surgery Has Been Named The Best TMJ And Jaw Surgeon In LA

From dental implants to jaw surgery, Fariborz Farnad is a renowned surgeon and doctor. His incredible work speaks for itself at both of his dental practices in Sherman Oaks and Oxnard.

Dental work and surgery require an experienced and skilled hand to provide the best results possible. It’s imperative that the doctor completing this work knows what they’re doing, as one’s smile is a crucial feature that deserves the utmost attention to detail.

Dr. Fariborz Farnad is the perfect choice for those in the Los Angeles area. With two different dental practices, he has over three decades of experience crafting flawless smiles and correcting painful conditions such as TMJ.

Fariborz Farnad’s background and qualifications

Fariborz Farnad is more than an incredibly talented oral and facial surgeon. As a lecturer and clinical instructor at UCLA, he is also helping others learn how to perform the best dental work for patients everywhere. His passion for dental work also extends to helping the next generation fund their schooling in dental school.

He is offering a dental scholarship for students that show exemplary passion and dedication. This $2000 scholarship can be used for tuition, fees, or any other school related expenses to help talented students succeed.

Anyone enrolled in a US accredited dental school with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, on a 4.0 scale, can apply. With a deadline of May 1st, there is still time to apply before the selected students are announced on June 1st. These scholarships are given to students with the deepest commitment to the dental field and those who exhibit excellent leadership qualities.

It is Fariborz Farnad’s goal to help ensure other passionate and talented individuals are able to get through dental school. By doing so, he is giving to the future of the dental field and the patients that will be aided by these students once they graduate.

The types of surgeries and procedures Fariborz Farnad performs

Fariborz Farnad is ready to take on any challenge to help his patients reach their smile goals. Jaw surgery is one of his specialties. Underbites, overbites, facial asymmetry, and sleep apnea are all things he is able to correct with oral and jaw surgery.

His talent reaches jaw feminization surgery as well, with beautiful results that leave his patients feeling confident in their appearance.

When it comes to the painful condition of TMJ, there’s no better option than Fariborz Farnad to perform oral and jaw surgery. The irritating clicking it can cause in one’s jaw can be corrected, and Fariborz Farnad can reconstruct the damage. Locked or dislocated jaws, as well as the overall pain of this condition, can also be fixed with the oral and jaw surgery that he offers.

At Oxnard Oral and Facial surgery, one can also get dental implants. Not only do dental implants restore the original functionality of one’s teeth for chewing and eating, but they also make one’s smile complete again. Fariborz Farnad takes extra care to ensure implants blend in perfectly with his patients’ other teeth for a seamless fix.

Conclusion

Fariborz Farnad has been changing people’s lives for over three decades with his incredible oral and jaw surgery results. From correcting painful and inconvenient conditions like TMJ, missing teeth, or wisdom teeth, to changing one’s jaw in facial feminization surgery, he is ready to tackle anything patients bring to him to work on.

With results as incredible and skilled as his, it’s no wonder he was named the best TMJ and jaw surgeon in Los Angeles.

