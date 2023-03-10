Atlanta-Based Startup GymNet Is Revolutionizing The Fitness Industry With Their Innovative New Workout Model

GymNet is changing the fitness industry by removing the need for traditional gym memberships and allowing users to book any nearby workout host by the hour. From personal trainers to home gyms to boutique studios, one can find and book a convenient workout at any time.

Fitness is something that is incredibly important in many people’s lives, but the traditional take on gyms and trainers can be expensive and inconvenient. Gym memberships are often costly, and the contracts that come with them are almost impossible to cancel, whether or not one uses the gym on a regular basis. Gyms are also often crowded, and using the equipment one wants to use can mean waiting for a long time for others to finish. Purchasing weights and exercise machines are also expensive, and finding the room to store those items is difficult.

GymNet is tackling these issues, and more, with its revolutionary new approach to fitness. From supporting a wide variety of workout types, without the need for a membership, to booking sessions with personal trainers, everything is possible with GymNet.

What makes GymNet different from traditional gyms

GymNet was founded in 2022 in Atlanta, GA, but is available across the United States. This easy-to-use website doesn’t require a membership to sign up as a host or a member. Similar to other shared economy businesses, GymNet just charges a small service charge per booking.

To book a workout on GymNet, one searches for trainers and gyms in their area that meet their preferred criteria like workout type, class setting, or certifications. They can then book those trainers and gyms directly through GymNet. Payment is handled securely through Stripe and hosts and users are able to message one another on the platform.

Any gym or trainer that has listed their services or gym with GymNet is available with which users may book, making it easy and hassle-free to keep up with one’s fitness journey from anywhere and at any time that fits their schedule. For example, GymNet is ideal for the frequent traveler - whether for business or pleasure.

Instead of being locked into pricey contracts with a gym to use their equipment or having to purchase expensive equipment, one can pay as they go and only pay when they are working out.

How GymNet helps gyms, personal trainers, the community, and the environment

It is free for gym owners and personal trainers to list their services and facilities on GymNet, helping to form both sides of this innovative network. By listing with GymNet, gym owners and trainers can grow their business, increase their client base, and create a modern, professional online presence.

GymNet not only aims to help people reach their own fitness goals and stay healthy, but it also is on a mission to benefit communities and the environment as well. By booking a workout through GymNet, users are contributing towards reducing CO2 emissions. GymNet donates a portion of its revenue to non-profits that are actively lowering carbon emissions. Additionally, by using existing gyms and equipment, users are contributing towards reducing waste traditionally created by the fitness industry. The brand’s retail items are also better for the environment as they are made sustainably through partnerships with leading sustainable brands.

Conclusion

By using GymNet, one not only gets the convenience and money-saving model that the traditional gym doesn’t provide, but also knows they’re making a difference for the environment as well.

