Dodd Roofing Redefining Professionalism in the Roofing Industry, Bringing Innovative Services to Idaho Homeowners

Dodd Roofing is a premier roofing company in Meridian, ID, leveraging cutting-edge tools and an abundance of experience to deliver unrivaled residential and commercial roofing services at affordable prices.

The reason why roofs in Idaho are remarkably sturdy and stable is that most Idaho homeowners trust Dodd Roofing with their roof replacements& repair needs.

As a team that has been serving Idaho communities for decades, Dodd Roofing understands that what its customers need is dependability. To ensure all needs of its clients are not only met but exceeded, Dodd Roofing has employed the most qualified professionals in the region and strives for excellence in everything it does. They believe that the only way to do a job is the right way the first time.

As conveyed by the company’s founder, Dodd Roofing is a customer-centric roofing company devoted to continuous improvement. Constantly seeking to create new tools and technologies and striving to further refine its already-exemplary services, Dodd Roofing is on a mission to deliver the promise of quality to all Idaho homeowners:

“Dodd Roofing was created to better serve Idaho communities unlike any other roofing contractor. From our full report homeowners receive when a job is completed to a follow up inspection a year after any roof install or repairs, we want to make sure every roof we touch is one that won’t have a need for a roofer for 30 plus years. We take it personal to make sure that this type of quality is on every single roof!” the company’s founder said.

Dodd Roofing was founded by Isaac Dodd, who has developed a team of highly experienced professionals in the fields of quality assurance, sales, and roofing production to ensure that all roofs constructed or repaired by Dodd Roofing last as long as possible and are only installed with the best materials the industry has to offer.

Integrity and innovation are the pillars Dodd Roofing is built upon. As imparted by the company’s founder, Dodd Roofing offers a new program that has changed the way roofing will be done in the industryall because they wanted to be able to help more homeowners without them having to break the bank!

“We have created a new plan called DODDcare. This new program allows any and all homeowners to be able to use our services at any time and gives homeowners the opportunity to maintain their roof and gutters without breaking the bank. We wanted to make sure we could help anyone with a home, not just people who can afford a new roof.” Isaac Dodd said.

Dodd Roofing experts pay extreme attention to detail when servicing, replacing or repairing any roofing system. A major part of the Dodd Roofing advantage is the guarantee that the company’s experts will leave no stone unturned while searching for leaks, weak points, and any irregularities at no additional charge. We say you just keep it simple and leave the caring to Dodd Roofing.

More information about Dodd Roofing and the full list of the company’s services is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Dodd Roofing Idaho

Dodd Roofing

208-295-9421

1711 S Millenium Way, Suite 120

Meridian

ID 83642

United States