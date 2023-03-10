South Denver School of Nursing Arts offers comprehensive Online Certified Nursing Assistant Classes to help aspiring healthcare professionals prepare for career success

South Denver School of Nursing Arts, a renowned CNA school, provides a great wealth of resources and information to assist aspirants and students in attaining their CNA certification. "We believe CNAs are the heartbeat in healthcare."

Despite the growing demand for quality healthcare professionals, nursing Assistant Certification hasn’t been easy to attain. In the past, CNA Classes have been written off by many students as time-consuming and expensive, but technology has made it possible for aspiring nursing assistants to take classes online.

Being a CNA is highly marketable, and with CNA Certification, people have a foundation for advancement in the nursing sector. The medical field increasingly requires nurses and nursing students to have a CNA license as it lays the foundation for them to pursue their desired vocation. Certified Nursing Assistant Certification also increases the chances of getting better employment for nursing assistants.

South Denver School of Nursing Arts is pleased to invite students to take advantage of its comprehensive Nursing Assistant Classes that prepare students for the medical field. The leading CNA School & Certification in South Denver takes pride in helping students explore medical career options with its comprehensive online classes and commitment to making education more accessible to aspiring students.

The Certified Nursing Assistant School has developed an online CNA program that provides students the opportunity to learn the fundamental skills and attain the knowledge required to obtain CNA Certification and pursue a successful nursing career. The school’s comprehensive program of certified nursing assistant classes covers 22 skill areas that prepare students for national and local certification tests. “Our school has a 93% pass rate on CNA license exams, sending over 1800 students into fulfilling careers in the nursing sector.”

South Denver School of Nursing Arts is a Nursing Assistant School that believes in providing a flexible and convenient way for aspirants to earn their Certified Nursing Assistant Certification. The school’s online certified nursing assistant classes offer the same high-quality education and training as in-person programs while giving room for students to balance their time and earn certification more affordable. By availing a hybrid-virtual accelerated class, South Denver School of Nursing has become a top choice for students.

South Denver School of Nursing Arts’ holistic approach to CNA Certification over the last decade has shaped the shifts in healthcare education, making it more accessible, affordable, and convenient. The nursing assistant school clears a path for its students to achieve their goals by helping them build skills in their minds and hearts. “We not only want our students to succeed at state boards, we want you to succeed in life! Our SDSNA Alumni are taught to bring honor and heart into the healthcare industry.”

With its longstanding reputation, reputable CNA classes, programs, and skills taught, South Denver School of Nursing Arts continues to prepare people to work as qualified nursing assistants. The school strives to provide knowledge, resources, and the practical experience needed to get started in the field upon certification.

Media Contact

South Denver School of Nursing Arts

Whitney

United States