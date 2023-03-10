Willoughby Asset Management Inc. Announces Risk Rating Change for Willoughby Investment Pool

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Willoughby Asset Management Inc. ("Willoughby"), the Manager of the Willoughby Investment Pool (the "Fund"), today announced a change to the risk rating of the Fund from 'Low to Medium' to 'Medium'. As part of its annual review of the investment risk level of its mutual funds and applying the standardized risk classification methodology as set out in Appendix F to National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds, Willoughby has determined that the investment risk level has changed. This change will be reflected in the Fund's annual simplified prospectus renewal, which is expected to be filed later this month.

A summary of the methodology used by Willoughby to identify the risk rating of each of the Funds can be found in the Fund's simplified prospectus available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This methodology is also available by calling 1.877.558.6822 or sending an email to admin@willoughbyasset.com.

The risk rating for the Fund is reviewed at a minimum of an annual basis, as well as in the event of a material change. This change is the result of an annual review. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the Fund.

About Willoughby Asset Management Inc. and Willoughby Investment Pool

Willoughby Asset Management Inc. is a registered Investment Fund Manager based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is the Manager of the Willoughby Investment Pool. Willoughby Asset Management Inc. provides complete asset allocation solutions for Accredited and Non-Accredited investors.

SOURCE Willoughby Asset Management Inc.