Global Platinum Mining Market Analysis Report 2023: Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Platinum Mining Market Analysis including Reserves, Production, Operating, Developing and Exploration Assets, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecasts, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global platinum production declined by 5.7% to 5.8 million ounces (Moz) in 2022.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global platinum industry. It provides historical and forecast data on platinum production by country, production by company, consumption, reserves by country, world platinum prices and platinum trade.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global platinum industry. It further profiles major platinum producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

South Africa was the major contributor to global platinum production decline in 2022, followed by the US. Combined output from these two countries fell from 4.7Moz in 2021 to 4.4Moz in 2022. However, this was partially offset by increases in production from Russia, Zimbabwe, and Canada, where total production rose from 1,295.9koz in 2021 to 1,317.3koz in 2022.

The report contains an overview of the global platinum mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global platinum mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Anglo American Platinum Ltd

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Reserves, Production and Prices

2.1 Global Platinum Reserves by Country

2.2 Platinum Production

2.3 Production by Company

2.4 Platinum Prices

3. Platinum Assets

3.1 Active Mines

3.2 Development Projects

3.3 Exploration Projects

4. Demand and Trade

4.1 Platinum Consumption

4.2 Demand from the Automobile Industry

4.3 Demand from the Jewelry Sector

4.4 Global Platinum Trade

5. Major Platinum Producers

5.1 Anglo American Platinum Ltd

5.2 Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.

5.3 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

5.4 MMC Norilsk Nickel

6. Appendix

