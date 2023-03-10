NUTANIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nutanix, Inc. on Behalf of Nutanix Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nutanix, Inc. ("Nutanix" or the "Company") NTNX on behalf of Nutanix stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Nutanix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 6, 2023, Nutanix issued a press release reporting selected preliminary second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. Among other items, Nutanix reported that "Company management discovered that certain evaluation software from one of its third-party providers was instead used for interoperability testing, validation and customer proofs of concept over a multi-year period." Due to an ongoing Audit Committee investigation into the matter, Nutanix stated that "it does not expect to be able to [timely] file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2023[.]"

On this news, Nutanix's stock price fell $2.27 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $26.50 per share on March 7, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nutanix shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005804/en/