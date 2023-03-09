Pierce County dentist suspended on allegations of multiple infection control issues

For immediate release: March 9, 2023 (23-030)

OLYMPIA – The Dental Quality Assurance Commission suspended the license of Pierce County dentist Daryl W. Yorek (DE00007613) pending further legal action.

Charges outline multiple infection control issues. Yorek allegedly did not wash/sanitize his hands or dental chair between patients; placed an unclean, used instrument tray in a drawer with other instrument trays; did not use the ultrasonic cleaner to clean instruments; had a dirty sink and dental mirrors with residual material; had no current spore test log, and treated a patient who was not wearing safety glasses.

Yorek cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website; copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Dental Quality Assurance Commission protects public health and safety and promotes the welfare of the state by regulating the competency and quality of professional health care providers under its authority.

