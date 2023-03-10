Update on Likelike Highway resurfacing project

Main, News Posted on Mar 9, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is issuing the following update on the Likelike Highway resurfacing project. At this time the contractor is working in the Honolulu bound direction between the Wilson Tunnels and Emmeline Place to install the final lift of asphalt to the roadway. The anticipated completion for the work in the Honolulu-bound direction of Likelike Highway is late March 2023.

The contractor will then return to the Kaneohe-bound sections of Likelike Highway to repair cracking and sinking before installing the top layer of pavement. Estimated completion of the Kaneohe-bound paving is May 2023.

All roadwork is weather dependent. The extension of the Likelike Highway resurfacing between Wilson Tunnels and Emmeline Place is primarily due to weather conditions and the addition of shoulder work. This shoulder work was addressed prior to the completion of the final lift to provide longer lasting pavement overall.

Night work continues on Likelike Highway with a full closure of the Honolulu-bound direction from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday, March 12. Honolulu bound traffic will be detoured through the H-3 during work hours. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

