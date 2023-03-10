BLACK ENTERPRISE To Honor Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Among Others at the 2023 Women of Power Summit

Hosted by ADP, The Leading Conference for the Professional Development of Black Women Returns to Las Vegas

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE , the No. 1 Black digital media brand with more than 6 million unique visitors per month, will host its annual Women of Power Summit, hosted by ADP. In celebration of Women's History Month, the annual conference will provide three days of empowerment for women of color to be door openers and glass breakers in corporate America.

This inspiring event will motivate attendees to share wisdom, build a sisterhood of support, and achieve their own breakthroughs. Among the star-studded roster of confirmed speakers, actress, writer, entrepreneur, and producer Issa Rae will headline the event's Luminary Awards Luncheon, where she'll explore this year's theme "Our Time, Our Way, Our Power" and reveal how she's succeeding on her own terms. With a jam-packed schedule doused in Black Girl Magic, the Summit will carry on with celebratory events and a dynamic lineup of conversations for executives and leaders to be empowered.

"This gathering of talented and ambitious women is a testament to the power of collaboration and mentorship in fostering success in the workplace, which aligns perfectly with BLACK ENTERPRISE'S mission of empowering and uplifting diverse communities," said Earl Butch Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "We look forward to hearing the inspiring stories and insights from the impressive lineup of speakers and attendees. We are confident that this event will provide valuable tools and resources for advancing the careers of women of color across industries."

In celebration of trailblazing women, BLACK ENTERPRISE will kick off the weekend-long discussion with its 17th Annual Legacy Awards Gala, honoring those who've defied the odds and changed the world for future generations. Honorees include award-winning actress Loretta Devine; Vera Moore, President and CEO of the family-owned business Vera Moore Cosmetics; Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies; and business executive Lisa Wardell who currently serves as a member of the board of directors for Adtalem Global Education Inc.

"At BLACK ENTERPRISE, we recognize the unique challenges that women of color face in their respective industries, and we are committed to advocating for their advancement by investing in the necessary tools and resources to achieve their professional goals," said Alisa Gumbs, Deputy Chief Content Officer of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "It is not only a matter of equity and inclusion, but also a business imperative—research has shown that diverse teams lead to greater innovation and profitability. By creating space and empowering these often-overlooked voices at the Women of Power Summit, we can build a more equitable and prosperous future for all."

Keeping with the theme, this year's Summit also returns with the second annual Luminary Awards and Luncheon, honoring motivational speaker, author, and producer Lauren Simmons, three-time New York Times bestselling author, multimedia entrepreneur speaker, and podcast host Luvvie Ajayi Jones. The Summit will also feature a Power Lunch Conversation titled "Conversations that Count: Permission to Put Yourself First" with actress, Founder & Owner of 4U by Tia, Tia Mowry, and Emmy Award-winning Journalist Tashara Parker.

The host sponsor of the 2023 Women of Power Summit is ADP. Presenting sponsors are Accenture, Bank of America, Dell, Estee Lauder Companies, Equitable, Fidelity Investments, Gilead, Manulife/John Hancock, Morgan Stanley, Publicis Groupe, Toyota, UnitedHealth Group, and Prudential Financial. Platinum sponsors are American Express, AT&T, Lilly, Finra, Travelers, and Walmart. Corporate sponsors are AARP, Amazon, Auto Zone, Capital One, Dow, FedEx, MGM Resorts, Nationwide, Puma, and UKG.

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit hosted by ADP will be held at The Bellagio Hotel & Casino from Thursday, March 9, through Saturday, March 11. Attendees can learn more about the Summit, receive programming updates, see a complete list of summit speakers, and purchase tickets for the event at https://www.blackenterprise.com/womenofpowersummit/. For virtual attendees, guests can livestream select programming at https://www.blackenterprise.com/womenofpowersummit/

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

Founded in 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE is a mission-centric publication focused on providing relevant information for success-minded people at every stage of their financial journey. Designed to highlight Black leadership and entrepreneurial journeys, BLACK ENTERPRISE reaches its audience through its events and linear and digital channels. BLACK ENTERPRISE aims to be a fountain of knowledge for the how to achieve financial success. To learn more about the company, please visit blackenterprise.com and follow them on social media across Instagram , Twitter, and Facebook .

