Syringes Market Size To Hit US$ 27.45 Billion Growth By 2027, With a CAGR of 8.70%, Says IMARC Group

The market is primarily driven by the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as governments of numerous countries are promoting fast and safe vaccination to reduce contamination.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Syringes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the syringes market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Market Overview:

The global syringes market size reached US$ 16.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.45 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2027.

A syringe is a medical device used to withdraw fluids from the body or cavities and inject medication intravenously (IV) or intramuscularly into the bloodstream. It comprises a needle attached to a hollow cylinder fitted with a sliding plunger in which the upward movement of the plunger withdraws fluid, and the downward movement of the plunger injects fluid. It also helps to handle numerous medical conditions, such as infertility, psoriasis, allergies, arthritis, cancer, migraines, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and hepatitis. It is available in various shapes and sizes, including general, specialized, and disposable syringes. As a result, syringes are widely utilized across research laboratories, drug manufacturing, clinical research laboratories, and hospitals.

Market Trends:

In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and hospital-acquired infection (HAI), is escalating the demand for disposable syringes that are ready-to-use and cost-effective. Moreover, the increasing number of people undergoing surgical procedures is escalating the usage of single-use syringes to provide anesthetics.

This, coupled with various initiatives undertaken by heartcare agencies, such as installing sharp containers in public places to manage the increased number of used syringes and facilitate safe injection practices, is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting advanced manufacturing processes and quality assurance procedures to develop syringes with superior precision and accuracy, which is also creating a positive market outlook across the globe.

Syringes Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the syringes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Major Players Covered:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc. BAX

Becton Dickinson and Company

Nipro Corporation 8086

Pfizer Inc.

Retractable Technologies Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Gerresheimer AG GXI

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Schott AG

Smiths Group plc

Terumo Corporation

Thomas Scientific LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, material, usage, distribution channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Insulin Syringes

Tuberculin Syringes

Allergy Syringes

Breakup by Material:

Glass Syringes

Polymer Syringes

Breakup by Usage:

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

Prefilled Syringes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Speciality Centers

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

