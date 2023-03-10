INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Investors in SVB Financial Group with Losses to Contact the Firm

Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, announces it is investigating claims on behalf of investors who acquired stock in SVB Financial Group SIVB.

If you acquired SVB Financial Group stock and would like to discuss your potential claim, please email apolk@girardsharp.com

Girard Sharp's investigation into SVB Financial Group focuses on whether the company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. SVB announced on March 8, 2023, that it planned to raise more than $2 billion, including $500 million from private equity firm General Atlantic and $1.75 billion via a public offering. SVB also announced it would take a loss of $1.8 billion on the sale of $21 billion worth of securities.

Based on this news, shares of SVB fell by more than 60% in afternoon trading on March 9, 2023.

We also encourage you to contact Adam Polk of Girard Sharp LLP

