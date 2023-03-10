Wild Rivers Waterpark Responds to Intense Attendee Demand and Introduces Multi-Benefit, Multi-Level Season Passes this 2023 Summer Season

Iconic Southern California waterpark, which offers an unbeatable summer experience, adopts fan feedback for diverse park experiences and enjoyment

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) March 09, 2023

Wild Rivers Waterpark, California's favorite waterpark, has announced it will offer a multi-benefit, multi-tier season pass system to accommodate the diverse needs of park enthusiasts to maximize their 2023 summer water park experience, and those season passes can be purchased at WildRivers.com/Seasonpasses/.

"The overwhelming excitement for Wild Rivers this upcoming summer is incredible, and our season pass holders shared with us that they spend summer balancing Wild Rivers Waterpark days, youth sports, travel, and the other great opportunities Southern California has to offer," said Kevin Kopeny, Vice-President and General Manager, Wild Rivers Waterpark. "A multi-benefit, multi-tier season pass allows our frequent Wild Rivers Waterpark fans to select the right pass for their enjoyment and enhance the fun for their families," Kopeny added.

Wild Rivers Waterpark's 2023 season passes are as follows:

Diamond - $249 - This pass is the park's most robust pass, welcoming guests daily and on weekends, with early access all season and deeper discounts on food, non-alcoholic beverages, retail, and cabanas. These season pass holders also will enjoy access to a more exciting range of special events, including the special season pass preview event to be announced.

Gold - $199 - This upgraded pass is for our season pass renewals and early season pass purchasers. It welcomes guests daily, on weekends, with an option for three early access days, discounts on food, non-alcoholic beverages, retail, and cabanas. These season pass holders also will enjoy access to the special season pass preview event to be announced.

Silver - $149 - This pass offers daily admission with weekend access limited to the sneak peek times of May and June. There are no discounts or special events associated with this pass.

"These multi-benefit, multi-level plans allow everyone in Southern California to enjoy the crown jewel of Orange County summer experiences on their terms and their schedules," said Kopeny. "We love seeing the familiar faces of our season pass holders day after day at Wild Rivers, the coolest hangout for families during our hottest stretch of the year."

Wild Rivers Waterpark is treating 2023 as its real premiere season, opening for weekends only on May 6th and daily from Memorial Day with new slides, food and beverage options, and activities including the Kontiki Cove children's area.

"We made a big splash with our return last year, but in 2023, we're expecting to turn that splash into a wave of fun and adventure with more than 100 days of enjoyment, whether you like the twists and turns of Tortuga or you prefer soaking up the sun and splashing lazily in Castaway River," Kopeny added.

Wild Rivers is located in Irvine, CA at The Orange County Park and is easily accessible from the 5 and 405-freeways. Home to 30 water slides, pools, and restaurants, Wild Rivers is once again California's favorite waterpark! Wild Rivers is excited for opening day on May 6th!

Stay tuned to learn more about Group Discounts, Birthday Parties, and Camp Wild Rivers, a one-of-a-kind Junior Lifeguard camp in 2023! Please visit http://www.wildrivers.com for information on the park and to purchase tickets.

=================================================================================

About Wild Rivers Waterpark

Located in the heart of Irvine and the Orange County Great Park, Wild Rivers is California's favorite waterpark! Wild Rivers is dedicated to bringing our guests the best, most fun and exciting waterpark experience California has ever seen. The newly designed water park is over 20 acres, with 30 rides, Lazy River, Wave Pool, and three restaurants. Wild Rivers is open weekends starting on May 6th and open daily starting Memorial Day! Season Passes and tickets, along with a full operating schedule, are available now at http://www.wildrivers.com.

Media Contact

Steve Nero

Steve.Nero@wildrivers.com

714-231-2779

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/wild_rivers_waterpark_responds_to_intense_attendee_demand_and_introduces_multi_benefit_multi_level_season_passes_this_2023_summer_season/prweb19217621.htm