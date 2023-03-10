InnoCare Announces First Subject Dosed in Clinical Trial of BCL2 Inhibitor ICP-248 in China

InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the first subject has been dosed in clinical trial of the Company's B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL2) inhibitor ICP-248 in China.

ICP-248 is a novel, orally bioavailable BCL2 selective inhibitor, which aims to treat non- Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and other malignant hematological tumors as a monotherapy or in combination with BTK inhibitors and other drugs.

BCL2 is an important regulatory protein of apoptosis pathway, and its abnormal expression is related to the development of various hematologic malignancies. ICP-248 has an anti-tumor effect by selectively inhibiting BCL2 and restoring the mechanism of programmed cell death.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare said, "ICP-248, as our important asset in the field of hematology, has an anti-tumor effect in the treatment of various hematologic malignancies, and can be combined with our other hematology products for synergistic effects. We have developed innovative drugs that cover a variety of important hema-oncology targets, including BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib, CD19 monoclonal antibody tafasitamab, novel targeted protein degrader ICP-490 and CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody ICP-B02. We hope to bring new treatment options for more patients with hematologic tumors."

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on liquid cancer, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and the United States.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005470/en/