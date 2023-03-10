D.I. Auto Care Offers Phoenix Detailing Services

Phoenix, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix, Arizona -

D.I. Auto Care has has announced that they are offering Phoenix detailing services to help make the car look like brand new again. They can offer this kind of service to different types of motor vehicles, such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, motor coaches, high-performance cars, and recreational vehicles. They also offer other services, including window tinting, ceramic paint protection, auto glass windshield repair or replacement, and window tint removal.

The service is provided for both the exterior and interior parts of the car. They will wash and clean the exterior parts and surfaces of the motor vehicle. In addition to this, they may also repaint the exterior surfaces to provide a glossy finish. They will also clean or replace the chrome trim. The windows will be carefully washed and dried and the tires and wheels will be washed, waxed, and then polished.

For the interior of the car, they will provide a deep cleaning service. This will involved cleaning various kinds of materials found inside the car, such as upholstery, synthetic carpet, plastics, vinyl, various types of natural fibers, and carbon fiber composites. For the interior of the car, they will clean, vacuum, and even provide steam cleaning depending on the material. They will also apply various kinds of cleaning liquids and foam chemicals. In addition, they will polish nonporous surfaces found inside the vehicle.

Paul Bagario, founder of D.I. Auto Care, says, "When it comes to detailing Phoenix residents can depend on us to provide quality service. We urge those who live in Phoenix and surrounding areas to visit out website to know more about our services and also take a look at the reviews and see what our previous customers have to say about us."

They currently have an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google. In one review, Chris A. gave them a five star rating and said, "I had Paul come out to detail my wife's Honda Pilot for our anniversary. Considering we have 3 kids and a dog that we took on a cross country trip in this vehicle to say it needed some TLC is an understatement. The difference in before and after was amazing. My wife was thrilled and there was an amazing amount of work that was put into it. I would recommend DI Auto to anyone looking for quality work and attention to detail. I will be using them again."

They also offer window tint removal or installation. They want to emphasize that there are several benefits from having a window tint for the car. First of all, this will minimize the heat inside the car, which will reduce the costs for cooling the inside of the car by as much as 50 percent. Second, the window tint can help in preventing the glass windshield from shattering, which prevents the bits of glass from hurling towards the driver and passengers. The window tint will also block around 99 percent of the A and B types of ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

They can also help with the replacement or repair of the glass windshields. The advantages they offer include: guaranteed satisfaction, fast recovery; less costly auto glass replacement; enhanced protection; and lifetime warranty. Meanwhile, there are situations when it would be better to have the auto class replaced instead of repairing it. One example is when the windshield already has very low visibility due to its various defects.

Established in 1987, D.I. Auto Care offers car detailing and other related services in Phoenix and neighboring areas. They offer their services for cars, motor coaches, trucks, high-performance cars, boats, RVs, and planes. They also offer auto glass replacement, headlight restoration, window tinting, paint correction, and also mobile detailing services. Company founder Paul Bagorio has over 34 years of experience in detailing cars.

Those who are interested in the detailing services in Phoenix and neighboring areas can visit the D.I. Auto Care website or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, from Monday to Sunday.

