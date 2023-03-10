Aviation Analytics Market Size To Hit US$ 5.87 Billion Growth By 2027, With a CAGR of 12.40%, Says IMARC Group
The escalating demand for aviation analytics to organize real-time data, such as connectivity flight operational activities, navigation databases, and aircraft maintenance, is among the primary factors driving the aviation analytics market.
The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Aviation Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the aviation analytics market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Market Overview:
The global aviation analytics market reached a value of US$ 2.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.40% during 2022-2027.
Aviation analytics refers to a computerized technology that provides information on operational activities, weather forecast, and real-time flight data. It is extensively used for flight risk, inventory, fuel, revenue management, and customer analysis. Aviation analytics involves the usage of various tools, such as descriptive statistics and data monitoring to optimize, analyze, and supervise information. It enhances efficiency, accessibility, performance, maintenance, and risk management while improving operational planning and execution. As a result, aviation analytics finds widespread applications across airports, airlines, and aviation stakeholders and several business verticals, including finance, sales and marketing, maintenance, repair, etc.
Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aviation-analytics-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The escalating demand for aviation analytics to organize real-time data, such as connectivity flight operational activities, navigation databases, and aircraft maintenance, is among the primary factors driving the aviation analytics market. Besides this, the increasing product requirement to reduce operational costs and predict customer preferences is further augmenting the market growth.
Moreover, the growing popularity of innovative aviation analytics to improve tracking, fraud detection, profitability, and data management is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to enhance aircraft safety and the elevating research and development (R&D) activities by the leading players are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the continuous integration of Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) to perform mechanical analysis, increase safety, and predict unplanned failure is expected to bolster the aviation analytics market in the coming years.
Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5731&method=1
Aviation Analytics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the aviation analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
- Capgemini SECGEMY
- General Electric Company
- GrayMatter Software Services Pvt Ltd
- Honeywell International Inc.HON
- IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Lufthansa Technik AG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG)
- OAG Aviation Worldwide Limited
- Oracle CorporationORCL
- Ramco Systems Limited
- RELX Group plc
- SAS Institute Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment mode, business function, application and end user.
Breakup by Component:
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
Breakup by Business Function:
- Sales and Marketing
- Finance
- Maintenance
- Repair and Operations
- Supply Chain
Breakup by Application:
- Flight Risk Management
- Inventory Management
- Fuel Management
- Revenue Management
- Customer Analytics
- Navigation Services
Breakup by End User:
Breakup by Geography:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5731&flag=C
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Related Reports:
Military Transport Aircraft Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/military-transport-aircraft-market
eVTOL Aircraft Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/evtol-aircraft-market
Low Cost Airlines Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-cost-airlines-market
Fighter Aircraft Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fighter-aircraft-market
Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-aircraft-landing-gear-market
About IMARC Group:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:134 N 4th St.
City: Brooklyn
State: NY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Aviation Analytics Market Size To Hit US$ 5.87 Billion Growth By 2027, With a CAGR of 12.40%, Says IMARC Group