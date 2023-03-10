Aviation Analytics Market Size To Hit US$ 5.87 Billion Growth By 2027, With a CAGR of 12.40%, Says IMARC Group

The escalating demand for aviation analytics to organize real-time data, such as connectivity flight operational activities, navigation databases, and aircraft maintenance, is among the primary factors driving the aviation analytics market.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Aviation Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the aviation analytics market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Market Overview:

The global aviation analytics market reached a value of US$ 2.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.40% during 2022-2027.

Aviation analytics refers to a computerized technology that provides information on operational activities, weather forecast, and real-time flight data. It is extensively used for flight risk, inventory, fuel, revenue management, and customer analysis. Aviation analytics involves the usage of various tools, such as descriptive statistics and data monitoring to optimize, analyze, and supervise information. It enhances efficiency, accessibility, performance, maintenance, and risk management while improving operational planning and execution. As a result, aviation analytics finds widespread applications across airports, airlines, and aviation stakeholders and several business verticals, including finance, sales and marketing, maintenance, repair, etc.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for aviation analytics to organize real-time data, such as connectivity flight operational activities, navigation databases, and aircraft maintenance, is among the primary factors driving the aviation analytics market. Besides this, the increasing product requirement to reduce operational costs and predict customer preferences is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the growing popularity of innovative aviation analytics to improve tracking, fraud detection, profitability, and data management is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to enhance aircraft safety and the elevating research and development (R&D) activities by the leading players are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the continuous integration of Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) to perform mechanical analysis, increase safety, and predict unplanned failure is expected to bolster the aviation analytics market in the coming years.

Aviation Analytics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the aviation analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Major Players Covered:

Capgemini SE CGEMY

General Electric Company

GrayMatter Software Services Pvt Ltd

Honeywell International Inc. HON

IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Lufthansa Technik AG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG)

OAG Aviation Worldwide Limited

Oracle Corporation ORCL

Ramco Systems Limited

RELX Group plc

SAS Institute Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment mode, business function, application and end user.

Breakup by Component:

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Breakup by Business Function:

Sales and Marketing

Finance

Maintenance

Repair and Operations

Supply Chain

Breakup by Application:

Flight Risk Management

Inventory Management

Fuel Management

Revenue Management

Customer Analytics

Navigation Services

Breakup by End User:

Breakup by Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

