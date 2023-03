Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Management Appointments

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. PACGAP ("the Company" or "GAP") announces that, in order to consolidate various transformative projects in the Company aligned with sustainability, innovation and passenger experience, it has been approved by the Nominations and Compensation Committee, with the endorsement of the Board of Directors, the following management appointments, effective as of March 6 of this year:



As Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer, Alejandra Soto was appointed, who has a 15-year career in the Company and previously served as Deputy Director of Finance and Investor Relations. Among her new functions are leading the teams and commitments of the GAP Foundation, as well as everything related to investors, both in the debt and capital markets and public relations.

Alejandra has a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the Universidad Panamericana. She also has a Master's Degree in Comptrollership with a specialization in Taxes, Corporate Finance, and Business Administration from the Universidad Panamericana. She also has the Airport Management Professional Accreditation (AMPAP) granted by ACI and ICAO, and a Diploma in Sustainability from the Institutional Stock Market Exchange (BIVA).

As Chief Commercial Officer, Susana Romero was appointed, who has more than 10 years of experience in the Company, through which she has traced her career in the commercial area. She has served as Deputy Commercial Director since 2019.

Susana has a Bachelor's Degree in Financial Management from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Occidente and a Master's Degree in Strategic Marketing from the Universidad Panamericana. She is currently studying for another degree in Information Technology Administration at the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico 's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.