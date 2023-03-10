RELEASE: Hundreds Attend Annual National Consumer Protection Fair

Posted on Mar 9, 2023 in News Releases

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 8, 2023

Hundreds Attend Annual National Consumer Protection Fair

Event Brings Together Dozens of Organizations for

National Consumer Protection Week

HONOLULU – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) commemorated National Consumer Protection Week by hosting its 18th Consumer Education Fair today at the historic King Kalākaua Building. Throughout the pandemic, DCCA celebrated National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) through a series of informative virtual seminars featuring panelists from across the country. This year marked the return to an in-person consumer fair with more than five hundred members of the public in attendance who engaged with representatives from local, federal, and community organizations and agencies.

“The purpose of NCPW is to promote consumer education with free information that will help protect people’s privacy, manage their money and debt, and avoid fraud and scams,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando. “We are pleased to be able to once again bring together so many vital organizations in-person to serve as a resource for our residents.”

Representatives were on hand to provide insightful tips and guidance on consumer best practices and to immediately assist attendees with questions relating to tax filings, financial assistance programs, kupuna care, and more. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs also highlighted the comprehensive BusinessCheck public information campaign. The campaign encourages people to protect themselves from unfortunate circumstances by utilizing BusinessCheck resources to look up and check on companies, individuals or licensed professionals they intend to hire or with whom they intend engage in business.

“To protect you and your loved ones before making a decision, go online before you sign,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.

Consumers can use BusinessCheck as a one-stop shop to find information on various businesses, individuals, and entities operating within the state. The website offers educational materials and online resources for consumers to be informed on complaints against an individual or company, licensing status, tax and business registration.

BusinessCheck is accessible online at http://BusinessCheck.hawaii.gov.

Agencies participating in Consumer Education Fair on Wednesday, March 8 included:

AARP

American Red Cross

Better Business Bureau of Northwest and Pacific

Blood Bank Hawaiʻi

Catholic Charities of Hawaiʻi

Federal Trade Commission

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation – Taxpayer Advocate

Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General – Tax & Charities Division

Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General – Crime Prevention & Justice Assistance

Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center

Hawaiʻi SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program)

Hawaiian Electric Company

Honolulu Fire Department

Honolulu Police Department

Identity Theft Resource Center

Internal Revenue Service – Taxpayer Advocate

Long-Term Care Ombudsman

Senior Medicare Patrol Hawaiʻi (SMP Hawaiʻi)

Social Security Administration

The Mediation Center of the Pacific

U.S. Postal Inspector Service

U.S. Postal Service

Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)

Consumer Education Program Division of Financial Institutions Investor Education Program Business Action Center Hawaiʻi Post-Secondary Education Authorization Program Insurance Division Office of Consumer Protection Consumer Resource Center State Certified Arbitration Program Real Estate Branch



# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

[email protected]