Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,353 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Ministers Lametti and Mendicino to address media at the FPT Meeting of Ministers on Bail

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will co-host the meeting of Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers on Bail alongside the Honourable Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British-Columbia and the Honourable Niki Sharma, Attorney General of British-Columbia.

Media will be provided opportunities to capture b-roll at 9:50 a.m. EST.

The afternoon media availability will be accessible in person and by teleconference. Following the media availability, Ministers will take questions from the media.

Media representatives must arrive 30 minutes in advance for each event to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

Event 1: B-roll video (cameras only)
Date: Friday, March 10, 2023
Time: Setup at 9:30 a.m., Filming from 09:50 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. EST
Location: Château Laurier, Canadian Room, 1 Rideau St, Ottawa, Ontario

Event 2: Press Conference (in person and teleconference)
Date: Friday, March 10, 2023
Time: 2:35 p.m. EST
Location: Château Laurier, Renaissance Room, 1 Rideau St, Ottawa, Ontario
(simultaneous translation audio feed will be available)

Media who wish to attend the press conference by phone can dial in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the media availability. (Teleconference participants will be able to ask questions).

Participant dial-in numbers: 613-960-7519 / 1-877-413-4814 
Access Code: 4896230#

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/09/c2710.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Ministers Lametti and Mendicino to address media at the FPT Meeting of Ministers on Bail

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more