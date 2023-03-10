Soheill's New Single "Savannah" is a Heartfelt Ode to Lost Purpose and Passion

Soheill, the talented multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter from Nashville, has just released a powerful new single entitled "Savannah". The song, which is the first release in a series of singles that will later be released as an album at the end of 2023, is a moving meditation on what it means to lose one's purpose and passion due to events not within control.

Written in the spring of 2022, "Savannah" draws its inspiration from someone close to Soheill who has struggled with a heart condition. The song's lyrics capture the feeling of being lost and becoming a wanderer through life without a real driving force. The song's protagonist is a woman, who pedals swiftly through the streets of Savannah, thinking about her lows and wondering if all of her thoughts are truly hers.

The song's genre, alternative/indie rock, is the perfect match for Soheill's introspective lyrics and emotive vocals. Clocking in at 4 minutes and 28 seconds, "Savannah" is a tour-de-force of musical and emotional intensity. The song's driving beat and soaring guitar riffs are perfectly complemented by Soheill's soulful voice, which conveys a deep sense of longing and loss.

Savannah Artwork by Soheill

Listeners can find "Savannah" on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube and more. The song is already receiving critical acclaim from music fans and critics alike, who are praising its heartfelt lyrics and powerful melody.

Soheill is thrilled to be sharing "Savannah" with the world and hopes that the song will resonate with anyone who has ever felt lost or adrift in life. "This song is very personal to me," says Soheill. "I hope that it can bring comfort and inspiration to anyone who is struggling with their own sense of purpose and passion."

With "Savannah", Soheill has cemented his status as one of Nashville's most promising up-and-coming musicians. Be sure to check out this compelling new single and stay tuned for more great music from Soheill in the coming months.

Listen to Soheill’s latest single, Savannah, and follow his journey on his social media accounts. For booking and other inquiries, please reach out to Soheill at contact@soheill.com

Media Contact

KRFTY

Alexis M. Brighton

United States