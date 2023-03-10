NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SANPETE COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Sanpete County, UT—The Sanpete County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the judicial vacancy that will serve Sanpete County, Utah. The position will replace Judge John R. Cox who retired in December, 2022.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Judge Barbara Finlinson, J.D., Juab County and Nephi City Justice Court Judge, resident of Nephi,

• Judge Mark McIff, J.D., Judge in 12 other justice courts in the Sixth District, resident of Richfield, and

• David Tibbs, J.D., retired attorney at law, resident of Manti.

A comment period will be held through March 19, 2023. A final candidate will then be selected by the Sanpete County Commission within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

# # #