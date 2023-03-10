SVB Financial Group: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises SVB Financial Group ("SVB" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SIVB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On March 8, 2023, SVB revealed its intention to secure over $2 billion in funds, comprising $500 million from General Atlantic, a private equity firm, and $1.75 billion via a public offering. Additionally, the Company stated that it would incur a $1.8 billion loss from the sale of $21 billion worth of securities. Following this announcement, SVB's shares plummeted by over 60% during afternoon trading on March 9, 2023.

The inquiry centers around whether the Company provided inaccurate or incomplete statements, as well as omitted crucial details for investors. On March 8, 2023, SVB revealed its intention to secure over $2 billion in funds, comprising $500 million from General Atlantic, a private equity firm, and $1.75 billion via a public offering. Additionally, the Company stated that it would incur a $1.8 billion loss from the sale of $21 billion worth of securities. Following this announcement, SVB's shares plummeted by over 60% during afternoon trading on March 9, 2023.

