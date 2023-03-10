Global Seafood Market Factbook 2023 Featuring Thai Union, Mowi, Mitsubishi, Nissui, Maruha Nichiro, Leroy Seafood, Atlantic Sapphire, Charoen Pokphand Foods, SalMar, & Austevoll Seafood

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seafood Market Factbook (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Seafood Type, By Seafood Form, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the next ten years, there will likely be a significant increase in the total amount of seafood consumed worldwide, which has increased at a rate twice as fast as population growth. Price, health and food safety, and quality level will continue to be the primary influences on how much fish is consumed globally; this is the dominant prevailing trend.

A huge obstacle to the commercial development of these food trends is price sensitivity. Even concerned consumers are constrained by their budgets when choosing fish, and this will impact whether premium pricing is appropriate. Choices for local seafood versus foreign seafood products will be influenced by similarities, traditions, and unique production techniques that differentiate them apart in domestic and international markets.

The consumer trend of emphasizing healthful and low-fat foods as well as the rising popularity of Asian cuisine like sushi are the main factors driving seafood consumption globally. The demand for marine proteins is rising for a number of reasons in both developed and developing countries.

High demand driven by urbanization and rising incomes, an increase in fisheries and aquaculture production, advancements in post-harvest techniques, and an expansion of product distribution channels is the leading reasons for the rise in global consumption. Changes in eating trends will also increase demand as people are putting more emphasis on good nutrition, diet, and health.

The demand for fish and other seafood is expected to rise as a consequence of advances in aquaculture production, decreasing costs, and shifting cultural preferences. The transition to sugary and fatty foods, as well as nutritional concerns and non-communicable diseases that are emerging in developing regions, could all be addressed by increasing the supply of seafood and diverting export markets of seafood towards domestic consumption in some countries, such as India and Chile.

