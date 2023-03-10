LactaLogics appoints Ricardo A. Salas to its Board of Directors

A highly accomplished leader, Salas brings over 30 years in healthcare technology, manufacturing, and distribution leadership.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LactaLogics, a company focused on human milk-based nutrition for at-risk infants, announced the appointment of Ricardo A. Salas to its Board of Directors.

"Ricardo not only brings an impressive track record in executive leadership, but understands that companies must work with clinicians to accomplish our shared end goal of improving patient outcomes," said Chelly Snow, co-founder, COO, and vice chairman of the LactaLogics Board of Directors. "As LactaLogics seeks to bring more human milk to babies, we look forward to benefiting from Ricardo's perspective. His guidance will be paramount as we seek to give parents and clinicians more nutrition options, expand access to shelf-stable fortifiers and ready-to-feed human milk-based products, and improve the lives of our most vulnerable patients."

With the appointment of Salas, the Board continues to diversify its leadership expertise to include neonatology, manufacturing, healthcare technology, and donor care.

"Working with transformational companies to lead the next evolution in healthcare is a passion of mine and there is nothing more future-focused than focusing on the health and development of babies," shared Salas. "What LactaLogics is bringing to infant nutrition can impact families for generations and I'm excited to support them in this next chapter of growth."

Salas joins LactaLogics as a successful leader and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in business. He currently serves as Principal at Flagstaff Investments, a healthcare technology-focused firm. Previously he held executive positions for MSI Healthcare, Inc., Advantum Health, and Pediatric Health Alliance.

Salas received his A.B. in Economics from Harvard University.

LactaLogics is on a mission to improve the lives of the world's smallest, most vulnerable patients. Dedicated to purpose-driven, transparent, and collaborative practices, they combine innovative technology and holistic donor care to bring more human milk to babies. LactaLogics is located in Port St. Lucie, FL.

