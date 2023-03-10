Pressure pumping market size to grow by USD 5,566.37 million from 2022 to 2027: Rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure pumping market size is forecasted to increase by USD 5,566.37 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.49%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities, the increasing global rig activity, and the increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities. However, factors such as risks associated with drilling activities may impede the market growth. Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

The rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities are driving the market growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have increased the consumption of liquid fuels in developing countries. China and India are among the largest consumers of fuel globally. Several oil and gas companies are working on new E&P projects to cater to the increased demand. According to the IEA, global investments in upstream oil and gas projects increased by around 10% in 2021 when compared to 2020. Oil and gas producers such as Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and ConocoPhillips Company have increased their investments in shale. Therefore, the increase in such investments will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Danfoss AS, Flowserve Corp., Halliburton Co., ITT Inc., KAMAT GmbH and Co. KG, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, LEWA GmbH, MAXIMATOR GmbH, NOV Inc., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., RPC Inc., Sam Turbo Industry Pvt. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Management Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the pressure-pumping market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

The market is segmented by type (hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and others), application (horizontal well and vertical well), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Segmentation by type

Hydraulic fracturing: The hydraulic fracturing segment was valued at USD 22,937.37 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Hydraulic fracturing is the process of injecting a pressurized mixture of water, sand, and chemicals into the bedrock formation. It helps create new fractures in the rock and increases the size of the old ones. The use of pressure pumping services for hydraulic fracturing has various advantages, such as reduction of asphalt deposition in the wells, increase in effective drainage area, and reduction of the required number of wells necessary to drain an area. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the hydraulic fracturing segment during the forecast period.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The industrial heat pump market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 666.06 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (paper and pulp, food and beverage, chemical, automotive, and others), type (air-to-air heat pumps, air-to-water heat pumps, water source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, and hybrid heat pumps), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The sanitary pumps market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 560.15 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (kinetic sanitary pumps and positive displacement (PD) sanitary pumps), end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this pressure pumping market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pressure pumping market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the pressure pumping market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pressure pumping market across North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America

, and , , APAC, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pressure pumping market vendors

Pressure Pumping Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,566.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.91 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Danfoss AS, Flowserve Corp., Halliburton Co., ITT Inc., KAMAT GmbH and Co. KG, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, LEWA GmbH, MAXIMATOR GmbH, NOV Inc., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., RPC Inc., Sam Turbo Industry Pvt. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Management Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pressure pumping market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global pressure pumping market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Hydraulic fracturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hydraulic fracturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hydraulic fracturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hydraulic fracturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hydraulic fracturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cementing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cementing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cementing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cementing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cementing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Horizontal well - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Horizontal well - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Horizontal well - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Horizontal well - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Horizontal well - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Vertical well - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Vertical well - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Vertical well - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Vertical well - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Vertical well - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on C

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pressure-pumping-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-566-37-million-from-2022-to-2027-rising-investments-in-oil-and-gas-ep-activities-to-drive-growth---technavio-301765895.html

SOURCE Technavio