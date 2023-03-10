Celebrate Women's History Month with New Jersey Entrepreneurs

The WCEC Women's Business Center Observes Women's History Month With Virtual Programming for Entrepreneurs

CHATHAM, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The WCEC Women's Business Center is recognizing Women's History Month by providing critical resources to help women-owned small businesses succeed. The WCEC's mission is to support women entrepreneurs by serving as a go-to resource for women and BIPOC-owned small businesses in New Jersey. The WCEC Women's Business Center hosts cutting-edge webinars, one-on-one business counseling, and yearly events.

This year, two sessions will be held in observance of Women's History Month. On Monday, March 13th, the WCEC is set to host a live webinar titled "Women's History Month: Grants & Loans" to review funding opportunities for woman-owned businesses, deadlines, criteria, and best practices when applying. Local, New Jersey-based women business owners will be featured in a panel discussion on Friday, March 31st. Panelists will discuss the road bumps, their successes, and best practices learned along the way.

"This annual virtual panel spotlights local woman-owned small businesses right here in our community," said WCEC Executive Director, Rana Shanawani. "We're honored to host, and hope this session provides inspiration to other NJ entrepreneurs."

WCEC Board Member and Chair of the Marketing Committee, Weld Royal looks forward to attending and supporting clients of the WCEC featured in these virtual programs. "This is a great opportunity to reinforce the efforts of entrepreneurs as they invest in New Jersey's economy."

According to the 2022 Annual Report from the National Women's Business Council (NWBC), women-owned businesses "contribute substantially to entrepreneurship in the United States." Women business owners in the U.S. account for approximately 41% of businesses without paid employees and 19.9% of employer-based businesses, employing an estimated 10.1 million workers.

It is the privilege of the WCEC to contribute to the success of these businesses not only during Women's History Month, but every day of the year.

About Women's Center for Entrepreneurship Corp.

The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship Corp. (WCEC) is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. As a resource partner for the U.S. Small Business Administration, the WCEC's mission is to empower women to invest in themselves via entrepreneurship by providing necessary resources for women to successfully start, own, operate, & grow their businesses. The WCEC works with women and BIPOC-owned businesses at the start up stage and existing small businesses looking to scale up by providing educational resources, business counseling, and technical assistance. For more information, visit http://www.wcecnj.org/wbc

