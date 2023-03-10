Submit Release
Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / The Mosaic Company MOS announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

