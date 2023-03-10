Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against SVB Financial Group

MILWAUKEE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against SVB Financial SIVB. The investigation results from inaccurate statements SVB Financial may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on SVB Financial's disclosures with respect to elevated cash burn rates from its clients and the adequacy of its funding diversification. On March 9, SVB Financial shocked the market when it announced the need to raise $2 billion in capital to help offset losses on bond sales.

