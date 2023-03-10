Submit Release
Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against SVB Financial Group

MILWAUKEE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against SVB Financial SIVB. The investigation results from inaccurate statements SVB Financial may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/svb-financial-group or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on SVB Financial's disclosures with respect to elevated cash burn rates from its clients and the adequacy of its funding diversification. On March 9, SVB Financial shocked the market when it announced the need to raise $2 billion in capital to help offset losses on bond sales.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/svb-financial-group.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-svb-financial-group-301768438.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

