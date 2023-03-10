Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,382 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with European External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino.  They discussed our strong, shared commitment to support Ukraine.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary-General Sannino highlighted the importance of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and their deep commitment to working closely together in the region.  They also discussed shared concerns over the continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank and the need for all parties to take steps to restore calm and de-escalate tensions.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more