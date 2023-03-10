Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with European External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino. They discussed our strong, shared commitment to support Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary-General Sannino highlighted the importance of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and their deep commitment to working closely together in the region. They also discussed shared concerns over the continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank and the need for all parties to take steps to restore calm and de-escalate tensions.