World Famous Car Care Company Zymöl® Enters The Home Care Market

Zymöl to bring its mastery of safely protecting and enhancing all surfaces to the home.

We know how to clean and protect finishes, and we’ve been doing it naturally for more than 45 years. Home care was just the next evolution for us.” — Charles Bennett Zymöl CEO

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time for Zymöl to bring its mastery of safely protecting and enhancing all surfaces home. Zymöl’s unparalleled protection and incomparable finish now translates to more than just automotive care. The company is thrilled to take Home Care to the next level by providing their unmatched finish with a disinfectant formulated without harsh or dangerous chemicals.

In 2009 Martha Stewart showed the world her Kitchen Cleaning Caddy containing Zymöl products. Then Zymöl CEO Charles Bennett was hosted to a wonderful breakfast in the S. C. Johnson & Son's Headquarters where he was asked if there were any home car products in Zymöl's future.

The seeds were sewn !

Zymöl-Home's new cleaning formulas are plant-based and include micro-particles of a proprietary natural biocide that eliminates bacteria on contact.

That’s right, Zymöl-Home products bring with them the brilliant shine customers depend on from Zymöl and terminate the spread of viruses and bacteria.

Charles Bennett, CEO of Zymöl-Home says, “Our formulas are made from pure plant oils, plant extracts and plant waxes designed to easily lift dirt and grime while leaving a clean, bright, sparkling finish. We know how to clean and protect finishes, and we’ve been doing it naturally for more than 45 years. Home care was just the next evolution for us.”

Pure tangerine, coconut, banana and lemon extracts are at the heart of every one of Zymöl-Home’s 5 products in their new Promise line. These quality components bring a trusted, manageable assortment of quick and effective products to the market that are easy on everyone’s budget.

Zymöl-Home products are available now at www.zymol-home.com a new Zymöl website that includes a free to join online fun, tips and discount program called 'EveryDay™'.



Zymöl Profile

Zymöl (pronounced ZYE-mol) is the world’s leading producer of premium automotive care products. Its effectiveness, natural ingredients, environmental compatibility and adoption by the automotive elite distinguish and separate Zymöl from the other less quality offerings.

With over 200 years of formula experience, Zymöl has developed washing, cleaning and feeding products that are used to protect and shine the finest cars in the world.

Museums, car enthusiasts and automobile manufacturers have discovered the value of Zymöl. Owners of the finest automobiles in the world enjoy Zymöl custom wax formulas for their cars.

“We are changing the world’s expectations of superior results, customer care and customer satisfaction at retail with natural and organically derived surface care products. We care for and enhance the finishes for our customers’ most prized possessions.”

Zymöl is dedicated to helping present and future generations preserve and protect the contributions made by the designers, manufacturers, collectors and restorers of our motorized works of art, new or old.

About:

Zymöl also provides Boating, Motorcycle, Aircraft and Music care products with a new eye toward Home Care. Zymöl is privately held and a family-operated business.