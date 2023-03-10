Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,684 in the last 365 days.

Third-Generation Locksmith Acquires Local Security Company and Wins Business of The Year

All Secure Ribbon Cutting

20 years after their ribbon cutting, All Secure wins Business of the Year in Arvada, CO

All Secure welcomes the next generation of providing security solutions to the region with this third-generation locksmith trailblazing the way!

Positive impact on our customers, partners, and communities has always been a core value of All Secure. We are humbled by the award and look forward to bringing excellent customer service.”
— Ben Lawrence - Owner

ARVADA, CO, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even as a young boy, Ben Lawrence was enchanted watching his grandfather and father work in the family locksmithing business. As he grew, he knew that he would be following in the footsteps of those who came before him to run the family business. 20 years after taking over, Ben and his wife Rita are now scaling All Secure, an Arvada-based mechanical and electronic security system provider, to new heights. According to Business Week, only 13% of family-owned businesses are ever passed down to the third generation, making this next step in business growth a true achievement.

2022 was a big year for the organization, with the acquisition of Secure All Solutions located in Centennial, CO. Ben and Rita acquired the company to expand services regionally throughout Denver and the front range. Additionally, new security technologies and relationships were acquired, giving this once small locksmith company a step up into more commercial, industrial, and agricultural security applications. And the excitement and achievement among the team has not gone unnoticed.

The Arvada Chamber of Commerce has certainly been paying attention to All Secure over the past few years, recently naming them 2022 Business of the Year. When asked about the honor, Ben replied, “Positive impact on our customers, partners, and communities has always been a core value of All Secure. We are humbled by the award and look forward to bringing excellent customer service and modern security systems to the more of the Denver business community.”

All Secure, formerly All Secure Lock and Security, welcomes the next generation of providing security solutions to the region. Perhaps someday, Ben will be able to pass down the business to his sons, the fourth generation of the Lawrence family, with the oldest already showing an aptitude and interest in security. Now armed with security offerings that now include advanced video surveillance, access control, networked solutions, and various other modern security technologies, this team is positioned to keeping Denver and the surrounding communities All Secure well into the future.

Award Dinner Video:
https://youtu.be/CLAuOZ25erQ

_____

Contact: Lisa Haas
Media Liaison
303-881-9409
Lisamhaas08@gmail.com

Lisa Haas
Lisa Haas Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

Business of the Year: All Secure | Arvada Chamber 98th Annual Dinner

You just read:

Third-Generation Locksmith Acquires Local Security Company and Wins Business of The Year

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more