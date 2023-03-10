Third-Generation Locksmith Acquires Local Security Company and Wins Business of The Year

20 years after their ribbon cutting, All Secure wins Business of the Year in Arvada, CO

All Secure welcomes the next generation of providing security solutions to the region with this third-generation locksmith trailblazing the way!

ARVADA, CO, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even as a young boy, Ben Lawrence was enchanted watching his grandfather and father work in the family locksmithing business. As he grew, he knew that he would be following in the footsteps of those who came before him to run the family business. 20 years after taking over, Ben and his wife Rita are now scaling All Secure, an Arvada-based mechanical and electronic security system provider, to new heights. According to Business Week, only 13% of family-owned businesses are ever passed down to the third generation, making this next step in business growth a true achievement.

2022 was a big year for the organization, with the acquisition of Secure All Solutions located in Centennial, CO. Ben and Rita acquired the company to expand services regionally throughout Denver and the front range. Additionally, new security technologies and relationships were acquired, giving this once small locksmith company a step up into more commercial, industrial, and agricultural security applications. And the excitement and achievement among the team has not gone unnoticed.

The Arvada Chamber of Commerce has certainly been paying attention to All Secure over the past few years, recently naming them 2022 Business of the Year. When asked about the honor, Ben replied, “Positive impact on our customers, partners, and communities has always been a core value of All Secure. We are humbled by the award and look forward to bringing excellent customer service and modern security systems to the more of the Denver business community.”

All Secure, formerly All Secure Lock and Security, welcomes the next generation of providing security solutions to the region. Perhaps someday, Ben will be able to pass down the business to his sons, the fourth generation of the Lawrence family, with the oldest already showing an aptitude and interest in security. Now armed with security offerings that now include advanced video surveillance, access control, networked solutions, and various other modern security technologies, this team is positioned to keeping Denver and the surrounding communities All Secure well into the future.

Award Dinner Video:

https://youtu.be/CLAuOZ25erQ

Business of the Year: All Secure | Arvada Chamber 98th Annual Dinner