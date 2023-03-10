Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents recovered a stolen weapon at the Highway 83 checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol recovered a stolen weapon at the Highway 83 Checkpoint.

On March 5, Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor trailer at the primary inspection lane when a Service canine alerted to the trailer. The driver was referred to secondary inspection. While on secondary, agents found two firearms and small amount of marijuana inside the vehicle. Record checks revealed that one of the firearms was previously reported stolen. The driver and passenger were taken into custody and the case was turned over to ATF .

