Mayor Bowser Announces Expansion of Public Safety Resources

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by members of her public safety and community outreach teams to announce the expansion of two multiagency task forces and to raise awareness about resources and services available to improve public safety. After the media avail, public safety officials canvassed the neighborhood and talked with local business owners about crime trends in the area and how the District and community can work together to combat crime. On Wednesday, the Mayor will host a public safety walk along Georgia Avenue NW.

“When MPD has deployed targeted, multiagency task forces to specific areas of the city, we have seen how these teams can work to drive down crime,” said Mayor Bowser. “Now, we are working with the community to expand those efforts. As we expand, I remain committed to ensuring MPD has the officers the Chief needs to make these types of strategic deployments and have a strong presence in our community.”



In June 2022, Mayor Bowser launched the Multiagency Nightlife Task Force, managed by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice (DMPSJ) to bring a collaborative government approach to address violent crime and other concerns occurring in three key corridors and nightlife areas: U Street NW, Connecticut Avenue NW, and H Street NE. Starting this month, the Adams Morgan corridor will be added as a nightlife area that will undergo crime observation by the Multiagency Nightlife Task Force.

On Friday and Saturday nights, this team focuses on preventing violent crime, the operation of and seizing of illegal ATVs operated on public spaces, ensuring businesses are in compliance with regulatory statutes, addressing harmful traffic conditions, and reducing general disorder and criminal activity in key corridors. Between June and December 2022, there was a 28% decrease in total crime in the U Street Corridor; a 20% decrease in total crime in the H Street Corridor; and a 616% decrease in total crime in the Connecticut Avenue corridor.



Today, Mayor Bowser also announced the expansion of the Multiagency Public Safety Task Force. In Fiscal Year 2022, this Task Force supported the work of the Homicide Reduction Partnership (HRP), which focuses on reducing violent crime within four Police Service Areas (PSAs) throughout the entire 2022 calendar year. These areas include PSAs 603, 604, 706 and 708, which accounted for 21% of all murders city-wide in 2021. The objective of the HRP is to use a whole-of-government approach to reduce violent crime, have a positive impact on the community’s perception of safety and security, and increase trust among residents in the police and DC government. The work of the Task Force contributed to a reduction in violent crime by 18% in 6D and eight percent in 7D between 2021 and 2022.

The Multiagency Public Safety Task Force has expanded to the Good Hope Road corridor as well as to PSA 403 and PSA 409, both along Georgia Avenue NW.

Residents and businesses are reminded of three ways they can support MPD in reducing crime:

Participate in the Private Security Camera Incentive Program, administered by the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants, which provides financial support to residents, businesses, non-profits and religious institutions to install security camera systems on their property and register them with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

DC residents who own a 2011-2021 Kia or Hyundai vehicle can pick up a free steering wheel lock from an MPD District station.

Report immediate threats or emergencies by calling 911, report anonymous tips or information by texting 50411, and report suspicious activity or behavior by calling (202) 727-9099



