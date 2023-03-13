Margaret's Celebrates the THE BEST IN THE WEST Fashion Week El Paseo
Since their founding in 1953, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has assembled a dedicated and experienced service team who have established a reputation for excellence.
Margaret’s returns as a contributing sponsor to celebrate style at the West Coast’s most significant consumer fashion show, held March 17-23, 2023,
Margaret’s earned their reputation as "Rodeo Drive's Most Recommended."”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This world-class event provides an inspiring, immersive fashion experience and features cocktail receptions, trunk shows, celebrity meet-and-greets, and more. Highlighting fashion trends and showcasing a who’s-who of the country’s top design talents (including some stars of tomorrow), Fashion Week El Paseo takes one of the world’s most relatable art forms and brings it to you in style.
— Chuck Horst, President of Margaret's
Designer Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi kicks things off on March 17 with an upbeat opening-night runway show. Project Runway Alum Michael Costello, the Fashion Week El Paseo favorite, will present his latest couture collection and designs from his Revolve and Saks Fifth Avenue portfolios. Next, Josie Natori Celebrates 45 Years of Design. The Filipino designer known for chic lingerie, loungewear, and accessories will present a special collection at Fashion Week El Paseo. Designer Jordan McKay shows a collection from her brand, Hendrixroe, that finds inspiration in style icons Jimi Hendrix and Marilyn Monroe. Finally, a selection of El Paseo retailers will present Spring/Summer 2023 collections, taking Fashion Week El Paseo back to where it all started.
A new generation of designers is eager to make waves in the fashion world. This annual Fashion Week El Paseo showcase features the diverse perspectives of eight up-and-comers to watch, all nearing graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.
While their collections are decidedly personal and individualistic, overarching themes of sustainability, self-assuredness, and growth weave them together with a sense of harmony bound to uplift audience members. So, get ready to discover what’s next in fashion.
Enjoy the sophistication and luxury of the desert as you indulge your inner fashionista at this premier. This state-of-the-art experience celebrates the newest collections of the industry’s most prominent influencers and innovators. Fashion Week El Paseo, to be held March 17-23, 2023, at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.
About Margaret's Couture Cleaners: Since their founding in 1953, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has assembled a dedicated and experienced service team who have established a reputation for excellence. We have developed proprietary processes for restoring, cleaning, and repairing leathers, suedes, and textiles.
As a recognized and highly awarded national leader, Margaret’s has spent the last decade enhancing their leather care services for couture and specialty garments. Margaret's has the expertise and artisans on staff and has become the nation's leading couture service provider for handbags, bridal gowns, leathers, and more. Their team of leather craft experts and renowned masters has earned Margaret’s their reputation as "Rodeo Drive's Most Recommended."
Visit www.margarets.com
Katia Graytok
Margaret's
866-454-2375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
Margaret's Couture Cleaners