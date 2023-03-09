Manchin Announces $3.1 Million for Three West Virginia Airport Projects

March 09, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,177,536 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three West Virginia airport projects. The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support constructing new terminal buildings at the North Central West Virginia Airport and the Jackson County Airport and purchasing equipment to maintain safe operations at Yeager Airport.

“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $3.1 million in three airport projects across West Virginia to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. My Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver historic investments for the Mountain State, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs in West Virginia.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided $15 billion for airport-related projects across the country. The funding can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. For Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 and FY 2023, $2.89 billion has been made available each year to U.S. airports.

Individual awards listed below: