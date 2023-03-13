SPI Software Named Best Business Product at GNEX-2023 Conference
Honored for SPI Management Software System Platform
We are also extremely proud of the dedicated and talented team members who have made this award possible. They are the magic that makes our systems work.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software, the leading provider of software systems and resort management solutions for timeshare resort developers and operators, recently accepted the award for Best Business Product - SPI Management Software - at the GNEX-2023 conference at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego.
The SPI Software System platform features a comprehensive set of modules that provide management-oriented software solutions to a global market of resort developers and operators of timeshare, vacation clubs, and mixed-use properties. The scope of modules includes solutions for Marketing, Sales, Resort, and Finance. Additional software programs help properties with loan servicing, maintenance fee servicing, receivables management, centralized reservations, and owner services. Other elements of the resort management program include data on tours, premium inventory, guest management solutions, sales management, sales tracking, commissions and document preparation, guest management solutions, reservations, property management and owner rentals.
"We are honored with this important award," said McClendon, "and proud of the recognition of the management software system now in use by resorts around the globe. We are also extremely proud of the dedicated and talented team members who have made this award possible. They are the magic that makes our systems work."
GNEX Conferences attract senior-level executives from vacation industry companies across the globe. The conferences bring together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them.
About SPI Software
SPI Software is the leading software developer of management-oriented systems to the worldwide market of vacation ownership resort developers. Their corporate philosophy of continuous development and innovation has led them to create the most advanced vacation ownership-focused technology in the world. For more than four decades, SPI has been internationally recognized as the preferred partner in the development of software products, created exclusively to serve the management needs of all types of shared-ownership properties.
