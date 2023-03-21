Methanol Institute Welcomes Ørsted as a New Member
As a major producer of renewable electricity, a developer of green fuels, and a recognized leader in decarbonizing the energy sector, Ørsted is a great addition to our industry association.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Ørsted as our newest member. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Headquartered in Denmark, and with a global presence across Northern Europe, North America, and APAC, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people.
Ørsted transformed from one of the most fossil-fuel intensive utilities in Europe to a clean energy major, in little more than a decade. Today, Ørsted is the global leader in offshore wind energy and is playing a key role in future energy systems by expanding into onshore renewables and Power-to-X. Ørsted ranks consistently among the world most sustainable energy companies. Recently, Ørsted took the final investment decision (FID) on the 50,000 tonnes/year FlagshipONE e-methanol project in Sweden. FlagshipONE is Europe’s largest e-methanol FID and it will be Ørsted’s first commercial-scale Power-to-X facility. In the US, Ørsted is developing Project Star, a 300,000 tonnes/year e-methanol project which will deliver green fuels to Maersk.
MI CEO Gregory Dolan noted that: "We are very happy that Ørsted has decided to join MI. As a major producer of renewable electricity, a developer of green fuels, and a recognized leader in decarbonizing the energy sector, Ørsted is a great addition to our industry association."
Olivia Breese, CEO of Ørsted P2X said: "E-methanol can bring down global greenhouse gas emissions significantly, not least within the shipping industry, which is a key focus area for Ørsted. We’re pleased to join the Methanol Institute, one of the strongest voices for the development of renewable e-methanol and an important player in bringing together producers and consumers in proactive dialogue towards decarbonisation.”
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
