VAALCO Energy Announces Participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced the Company is scheduled to participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California from March 12-14, 2023. George Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Bain, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Conference and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. An updated investor presentation will be posted on the Company’s web site at www.vaalco.com in the “Investor Relations” section on the “Presentations” page prior to the event.



About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada.

Following its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

