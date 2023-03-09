Submit Release
03/09/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on Senate Vote Confirming Justice Kahn to the U.S. Court of Appeals

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the vote today by the U.S. Senate confirming Connecticut Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Araújo Kahn to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit:

“After spending the last 17 years sitting on the bench of Connecticut’s courts, Justice Kahn has become one of our state’s most respected and appreciated jurists. Her immigration story coming to the United States as a child is inspiring, and her experience as a public defender, prosecutor, law school professor, and litigator on behalf of those with intellectual disabilities gives her a breadth of experience that adds important insight and value to the court system. I am not at all surprised that President Biden sought fit to nominate her to the federal courts and that the Senate agreed. I am saddened by her vacancy on the Connecticut Supreme Court, but I am proud that she has this new opportunity to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals. On behalf of the people of Connecticut, I thank her for her many years of service to our state.”

Shortly after today’s vote, Justice Kahn visited Governor Lamont at the State Capitol in Hartford and delivered a letter notifying him of her resignation from the Connecticut Supreme Court.

**Download: Letter from Justice Kahn on her resignation from the Connecticut Supreme Court

